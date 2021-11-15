Left Menu

More than 67,000 farm fire incidents recorded in Punjab so far

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:23 IST
More than 67,000 farm fire incidents recorded in Punjab so far
  • Country:
  • India

Over 67,000 farm fire incidents have been recorded across Punjab this season despite penalties imposed by the authorities and efforts made for management of crop residue, officials said on Monday.

Farmers have kept flouting the ban on paddy stubble burning across the state, they said.

More than 1,700 and 2,500 farm fire incidents were witnessed on Monday and Sunday respectively, with Sangrur district accounting for the most of them, they said.

To curb the practice, the state government has so far imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 2.46 crore on erring growers, said an official of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Punjab has seen 67,165 stubble burning incidents till Monday.

A total of 65,404 farm fire incidents were recorded till Sunday, as against 73,893 registered till November 14 last year, the official added.

Though the number of farm fires this year so far is less than last year, it has crossed the 2019 figures.

Punjab had seen 76,590 incidents of field fires in 2020 as compared to 52,991 in 2019, as per the data.

The farm fires continued unabated despite the state government deputing nodal officers across Punjab to check these and giving more machines for management of crop residue.

Farmers burn paddy stubble in order to clear their fields to sow the next crop, but the fumes of these fires cause air pollution.

According to farmers, it is not feasible for them, especially small and marginal growers, to purchase farm machinery for the management of crop residue.

''We want the government to give us Rs 200 per quintal as bonus for management of paddy straw,'' said Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are often blamed for causing air pollution by burning paddy straw.

Punjab alone generates an estimated 20 million tonnes of paddy stubble annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021