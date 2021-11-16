One detained with 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1 cr at IGI airport
Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore on Tuesday morning placed under the seat of the flight.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:02 IST
Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore on Tuesday morning placed under the seat of the flight. As per the Customs officials, the gold was concealed in the life jacket and placed under the seat in the Spicejet flight from Dubai.
The suspected passenger is an Indian national, who is returning to India after three years has been detained. He claimed that he was told to leave the gold on the flight.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
