One detained with 2.5 kg gold worth Rs 1 cr at IGI airport

Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore on Tuesday morning placed under the seat of the flight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 10:02 IST
Representaive image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore on Tuesday morning placed under the seat of the flight. As per the Customs officials, the gold was concealed in the life jacket and placed under the seat in the Spicejet flight from Dubai.

The suspected passenger is an Indian national, who is returning to India after three years has been detained. He claimed that he was told to leave the gold on the flight.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

