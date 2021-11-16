Left Menu

Israel's energy minister calls to cancel oil pipeline deal with UAE firm

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:05 IST
Representative image
Israel's energy minister on Tuesday called to cancel an oil pipeline deal with a company in the United Arab Emirates that would increase the amount of crude passing through the country, upsetting local environmental groups.

"I call to cancel the agreement. It brings no advantage to Israel," Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said on Israel's Army Radio.

Israel's government has yet to decide whether to green-light the deal between Israel's state-owned Europe-Asia Pipeline Company and MED-RED Land Bridge, a company with Emirati and Israeli owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

