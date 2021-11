BRIEF-Saudi Civil Aviation Studying To Operate Some Airports Fully On Renewable Energy - SPA

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY STUDYING TO OPERATE SOME AIRPORTS FULLY ON RENEWABLE ENERGY - STATE NEWS AGENCY

* THE AUTHORITY SAID ITS STRATEGY FOR THE CIVIL AVIATION SECTOR WILL CREATE A BILLION-DOLLAR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR BY 2030 - STATE NEWS AGENCY

