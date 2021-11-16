Left Menu

UP CM instructs officials to take measures to curb pollution in NCR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials for planned efforts to curb pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) at a high-level meeting on air pollution on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 12:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials for planned efforts to curb pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) at a high-level meeting on air pollution on Tuesday. "In a high-level meeting on air pollution, CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on the need to have planned efforts to curb pollution in NCR; encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble," said Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, dipped today. Noida reported AQI in the upper end of the 'Very Poor' category at 362, while the air quality in Gurugram deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category at 322, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per SAFAR's bulletin, the AQI in Delhi which was recorded at 331 is "unlikely to improve" today as winds at the transport level are increasing, resulting in more intrusion of farm fire-related pollutants into Delhi. Yesterday, the national capital recorded an AQI at 318 (overall). The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government to call an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

