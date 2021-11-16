NNPC head sees Nigeria overcoming oil output issues by end of December

Nigeria's crude oil and condensate output is now about 1.8 million barrels per day and is likely to overcome production issues seen last month by the end of December, the head of state petroleum company NNPC said on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

