Left Menu

Air pollution: Delhi Govt's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign extended till Dec 3

To deal with the air quality crisis in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the extension of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 3 to curb vehicular pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:31 IST
Air pollution: Delhi Govt's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign extended till Dec 3
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To deal with the air quality crisis in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the extension of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 3 to curb vehicular pollution. Addressing the media after an 'emergency meeting' called by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, Rai said, "The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days. The second phase of this campaign will commence from November 19 to December 3."

"In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, we (Delhi govt) proposed that Work From Home (WFH) should be implemented in the National Capital Region; construction work should be banned, industries (in NCR) should be shut too," Rai added. Speaking to ANI, Rai targetted the Centre and said that in its affidavit, the Central government has mentioned both 4 percent and 35-40 percent stubble burning contribution to air pollution.

"This should be clarified...How can both be correct? I urge the Environment minister to verify (the data)," Rai said. The virtual meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, other officials of states, and environment bodies such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The meeting was scheduled on an urgent basis after the Supreme court intervened and raised concern over the pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining states, ranging between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 396 as it continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the third consecutive day today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021