XCoal CEO sees coal in the energy mix for two to three decades

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Coal will remain in the energy mix for coming decades even as the world looks to decarbonise, the chief executive of U.S. based coal exporter XCoal Energy & Resources said on Tuesday.

"I think we're talking about two or three decades before we see any dramatic change in coal use in the energy space," Ernie Thrasher said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

  • U.S.

