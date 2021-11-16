Shantanu Thakur reviews performance of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur undertook an emergent review meeting of efforts for strengthening the development initiatives of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, last evening. He also reviewed activities for port-related and port-based industries in the hinterland and step undertaken to streamline the same. The review meeting was attended by Chairman SMP Shri Vinit Kumar, Dy. Chairman, HODs of SMP Kolkata and senior officers of Inland Waterways Authority of India and Cochin Shipyard Limited at Kolkata Dock System.

Shri Shantanu Thakur appreciated the performance of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The Minister, however, directed for expediting the following projects for the benefits of stakeholders, trade and commerce community, and people of the State at large:

(1) Feasibility of Seaplane project in West Bengal,

(2) Development of Passenger Jetties,

(3) Development of Ro-Ro and Cargo Transportation on the Icchamoti River, and

(4) Development of Ship/Barge repair facilities in NW–I area of West Bengal.

