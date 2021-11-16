OPEC secretary general expects oversupply in oil market next year

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that he expects an oil supply surplus as early as December and an oversupply in the market next year. "These are signals we have to be very careful," he said.

OPEC has a vested interest to ensure that global economic recovery continues, Barkindo added while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.

