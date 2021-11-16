Left Menu

Anurag Thakur greets media fraternity in India on National Press Day

In a message to the fraternity, the Minister has said "The government has focused on citizen-centric communication - in a language, they understand and through platforms, they access - be it TV News, Radio, Social Media or Online Digital Media."

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:43 IST
Anurag Thakur greets media fraternity in India on National Press Day
The Minister concluded his remark by inviting the media to build a new aspirational India and said "as we mark the 75th year of India's independence and look towards the next 25 years - let us work together as partners in realising the dreams of every Indian."
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur has today greeted the media fraternity in India on National Press Day. In a message to the fraternity, the Minister has said "The government has focused on citizen-centric communication - in a language, they understand and through platforms, they access - be it TV News, Radio, Social Media or Online Digital Media."

He has further added "The National Press Day is a day to reflect upon the role of media and press in raising the issues that matter to the citizens of India. The Media is a watchdog and as such has a key role to play in a vibrant democracy Iike India."

Giving a call for a collective fight against fake news Shri Thakur said "on this day I call upon my media friends to make all efforts to curb the menace of fake news and fake narratives. The Government of India on its part has taken measures like establishment of Fact Check Unit at PIB, which has gained in popularity."

The Minister concluded his remark by inviting the media to build a new aspirational India and said "as we mark the 75th year of India's independence and look towards the next 25 years - let us work together as partners in realising the dreams of every Indian."

(With Inputs from PIB)

