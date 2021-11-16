UP police arrests man for raping, blackmailing minor

A man has been arrested from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl of releasing her obscene pictures and demanding Rs 5 lakhs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla on Tuesday. She said that the accused was arrested on Monday after the mother of the victim registered a complaint with the police.

"As per the complaint registered by the mother of the 17-year-old victim, on September 24, 2019, a man living in their neighbourhood had taken the girl to a hotel where he offered her alcoholic drinks and raped her. The man also clicked obscene pictures of the girl. Two years after the incident, the man is blackmailing the girl and demanding Rs 5 lakh," said Shukla. The DCP further informed that the man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he was arrested on November 15 from Rampur.

A probe into the matter is on, she said. (ANI)

