Steel Minister and Gujarat CM discuss expansion of steel sector

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad today.

Praising Gujarat's efforts, the Minister said that Gujarat is a model for the country in the field of agriculture and the cooperative sector. He said Gujarat has not only implemented Central schemes fully but also started new schemes for the benefit of the agriculture sector. They have discussed the expansion of the steel sector in the State of Gujarat.

Union Minister for steel also expressed his admiration and immense satisfaction with the Gujarat government dashboard that he had the privilege of observing along with his ministry officials. He said that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passion, commitment and contribution to nation-building and the processes and systems required for the same is seen in this pioneering dashboard.

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel expressed happiness over the visit of the Steel Minister and organising a Consultative Committee meeting on 'Steel Usage' in Kevadiya yesterday.

Chief Minister discussed the two major events which are scheduled to be organized by Govt of Gujarat to promote the investment, ie., Vibrant Gujarat and Defense Expo. Union Steel Minister assured active participation of Steel ministry in both the events.

During this meeting, Senior officials of the Steel Ministry, Chairman SAIL, CMD, NMDC and RINL along with Gujarat Govt officials were also present.

