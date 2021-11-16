Left Menu

Steel Minister and Gujarat CM discuss expansion of steel sector

Praising Gujarat's efforts, the Minister said that Gujarat is a model for the country in the field of agriculture and the cooperative sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:02 IST
Steel Minister and Gujarat CM discuss expansion of steel sector
Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel expressed happiness over the visit of the Steel Minister and organising a Consultative Committee meeting on ‘Steel Usage’ in Kevadiya yesterday. Image Credit: Twitter(@RCP_Singh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad today.

Praising Gujarat's efforts, the Minister said that Gujarat is a model for the country in the field of agriculture and the cooperative sector. He said Gujarat has not only implemented Central schemes fully but also started new schemes for the benefit of the agriculture sector. They have discussed the expansion of the steel sector in the State of Gujarat.

Union Minister for steel also expressed his admiration and immense satisfaction with the Gujarat government dashboard that he had the privilege of observing along with his ministry officials. He said that Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passion, commitment and contribution to nation-building and the processes and systems required for the same is seen in this pioneering dashboard.

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel expressed happiness over the visit of the Steel Minister and organising a Consultative Committee meeting on 'Steel Usage' in Kevadiya yesterday.

Chief Minister discussed the two major events which are scheduled to be organized by Govt of Gujarat to promote the investment, ie., Vibrant Gujarat and Defense Expo. Union Steel Minister assured active participation of Steel ministry in both the events.

During this meeting, Senior officials of the Steel Ministry, Chairman SAIL, CMD, NMDC and RINL along with Gujarat Govt officials were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021