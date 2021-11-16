Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Delhi's Pragati Maidan, highlights cycling benefits
With an aim to reduce pollution in the city and inculcate fitness habits among individuals, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to inaugurate Health Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Tuesday.
With an aim to reduce pollution in the city and inculcate fitness habits among individuals, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to inaugurate Health Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Tuesday. After pedalling to Pragati Maidan hall no 11, he said, "Today I am here for inaugurating the health pavilion. Pedalling cycle reduces air pollution, it keeps one fit and healthy and saves non-renewable energy."
He further said, "To promote cycling, I will be launching awareness with the help of cycling clubs across India." Earlier, Mandaviya rode a bicycle to Parliament and had said that cycling is his passion. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
