Suspension of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is purely regulatory - German ministry

A decision by Germany's energy regulator to suspend the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline concerns the organisation's legal structure and is not part of the government's assessment on supply security, the economy ministry said.

"It is about purely regulatory questions, concretely a question of company law, for which the regulator is responsible in the certification process," said the ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

The four-month deadline set for certification is also interrupted, it said.

Also Read: Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)