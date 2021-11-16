Maha man wanted in 42 chain-snatching cases held in Jalna
A man with over 40 chain-snatching cases against his name has been arrested by the local crime branch in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
Shaikh Saleem Shaikh Afzal (52), a resident of Padegaon in Aurangabad, some 60 kilometres from here, was arrested based on CCTV footage, and 10 gold chains worth Rs 7,95,000 and and a two-wheeler he used to commit these crimes were seized, said Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang.
''He has 10 cases against his name in Jalna, 18 in Solapur, nine in Aurangabad, three in Beed and two in Buldana. His son is a partner in crime and is currently absconding,'' the official added.
