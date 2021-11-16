Left Menu

Maha man wanted in 42 chain-snatching cases held in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:00 IST
Maha man wanted in 42 chain-snatching cases held in Jalna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man with over 40 chain-snatching cases against his name has been arrested by the local crime branch in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Shaikh Saleem Shaikh Afzal (52), a resident of Padegaon in Aurangabad, some 60 kilometres from here, was arrested based on CCTV footage, and 10 gold chains worth Rs 7,95,000 and and a two-wheeler he used to commit these crimes were seized, said Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang.

''He has 10 cases against his name in Jalna, 18 in Solapur, nine in Aurangabad, three in Beed and two in Buldana. His son is a partner in crime and is currently absconding,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021