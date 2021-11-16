Norway suspects bird flu found at second farm
Norway reported on Tuesday a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a second farm, just days after the country's first confirmed case led to a cull of some 7,000 poultry.
Norway reported on Tuesday a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a second farm, just days after the country's first confirmed case led to a cull of some 7,000 poultry. The two farms are neighbours in the Rogaland county of south-west Norway, a key farming region, the country's Food Safety Authority said in a statement.
The poultry on the second farm will also be slaughtered, and a curfew has been placed on all domestic birds in the area, it added. Several outbreaks in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again, putting the poultry industry on alert.
