Left Menu

Czech ministry says new Polish proposal on Turow mine is unacceptable

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:24 IST
Czech ministry says new Polish proposal on Turow mine is unacceptable

The Czech Republic has received a new proposal from Poland on the settlement of a dispute over the Turow lignite mine near their border but the new draft is unacceptable, the Czech environment ministry said on Tuesday.

The two European Union neighbours have been locked in a dispute over Poland's extension of mining at Turow, which feeds an adjacent power plant important to Polish energy supply. The Czech Republic says mining leads to loss of underground water in towns on the Czech side and causes other pollution.

The Czech ministry said it would have to discuss the proposal with the incoming government being formed following last month's election before any further steps can be taken. "(The new proposal) is unacceptable for the current leadership of the Environment Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Liberec region which neighbours Turow," the environment ministry spokeswoman said in a tweet.

"Given the political situation, the proposal will have to be debated on the Czech side with representatives of the parties in the new government which is being formed, only after that the Czech Republic will be able to take further steps." The European Union's top court told Poland to halt operations at the mine and power plant after Prague complained of the environmental damage on its side.

Poland, which has not complied with the court's order, has been trying to reach an agreement with its neighbour to keep the mine open in return for taking steps to limit the water loss and provide compensation. A Czech five-party, centre-right coalition that won a majority in last month's election is expected to take over government in the coming weeks.

The main sticking point in previous talks over Turow was a Czech demand over the duration of any agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021