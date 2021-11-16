CM announces Rs 5,000 flood relief to each BPL family

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said that all Below Poverty Line families in the Union Territory would be provided a flood relief of Rs 5000.

He told reporters here that the government had already announced a flood relief of Rs 5000 to each fisherman's family. Now families holding red colour ration cards and coming under the BPL category would would also be paid Rs 5000 per family.

He said that around 1.4 lakh families would be benefitted by this relief.

Puducherry was lashed by heavy rains for almost 10 days and there was a demand that the government provide flood relief to the families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)