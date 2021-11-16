Left Menu

Rameswar Teli inspects construction work at ESIC Hospital at Guwahati

The Union Minister expressed happiness and informed that the upgraded hospital, after completion of construction works will be available with state-of-the-art facilities.

Shri Teli, also informed that the Government of Assam has consented to hand over the ESI Scheme State hospital at Teensukia to ESI Corporation. Image Credit: Twitter(@LabourMinistry)
Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, Shri Rameswar Teli inspected and kick-started construction work at ESIC Model Hospital complex at Guwahati in Assam today.

"The hospital after being upgraded to 200 beds will have facilities of OPD, ICU, HDU, Cardiology, Nephrology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Urology, Endocrinology etc," said Shri Teli informing that the hospital with a construction cost of around Rs.143 crores will be completed by January 2024.

Shri Teli, also informed that the Government of Assam has consented to hand over the ESI Scheme State hospital at Teensukia to ESI Corporation.

The Union Minister also presented the COVID-19 Relief Scheme Certificate to the dependants of Insured Persons who unfortunately expired due to COVID-19. He also presented e-shram cards to the workers from the unorganized sectors.

The other Dignitaries to grace the occasion were Smt. Queen Oja, MP, Guwahati, Assam and Shri S P Tiwari, Member, ESIC.

ESIC Scheme was initially started in Assam with 5 centres at Guwahati, Teensukia, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Makum in the year 1958 and was later extended to other districts of Assam. At present ESIC is providing Medical facilities and Cash Benefits to the beneficiaries through 15 Branch offices, one DCBO (Dispensary-cum-Branch-Office), 27 dispensaries and empanelled 26 IMPs in addition to 1 Model Hospital at Guwahati. Super-speciality, secondary medical care and diagnostic facilities are provided through 47 tie-up hospital and diagnostic centres.

(With Inputs from PIB)

