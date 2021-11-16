TN CM launches state-PSU's hi-tech cement brand 'Valimai'

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation's new cement brand 'Valimai' which denoted strength and said it would control rise in price of cement and aid the growth of construction sector.

Stalin launched TANCEM's new, high quality product 'Valimai' cement on behalf of the Industries Department at the Secretariat here. The new brand would rein in cement price rise and aid growth in the construction sector, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Greater compression strength, quick setting and high-resistant quality were among the features of the Valimai brand, an official release here said.

Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) grades are the two Valimai varieties introduced in the market, Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu said, adding the government sector would use it. The Tamil word 'Valimai' denotes strength. The price of the Valimai cement varieties would be in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 365 per bag in addition to approximately Rs 30-35 transportation charges, the Minister told reporters. Approximately 30,000 tons of Valimai cement varieties would be produced in a month, he said. The cement manufacturing process is high-tech and conformed to high standards of quality and it is on a par with any other brand, he said.

The product is however, economically priced for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and everyone, be it the poor or the the middle-class people, he said. Cement prices per bag in the open market varies according to the brand, grade and quantity in a pack. The state public sector unit, TN Cements Corporation Limited's annual production capacity is 17 lakh tons and it was set up in 1970 by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. 'Arasu' is a brand of TANCEM.

