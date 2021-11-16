Left Menu

'Yes' say Rajasthan teachers to Ashok Gehlot's question about bribery in transfers

Teachers at a state-level award ceremony here on Tuesday responded with a firm "yes" to a question by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the prevalence of bribery in transfers pertaining to the education department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:52 IST
'Yes' say Rajasthan teachers to Ashok Gehlot's question about bribery in transfers
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers at a state-level award ceremony here on Tuesday responded with a firm "yes" to a question by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the prevalence of bribery in transfers pertaining to the education department. The Chief Minister, apparently taken aback by the answer, talked about the need for a transparent transfer policy for teachers where they clearly know about the duration of their tenures.

"We hear sometimes money has to be paid for transfers. I don't know if it is true...is money paid?" he asked. "Yes," the teachers said collectively as they cheered the question being put to them.

The Chief Minister expressed his surprise at the answer. "It is surprising... It is very painful that teachers are eager to get transfers done by paying money. I feel a policy should be made and you should get to know if the tenure is for one, two, three years...Money will not change hands and you will not have to go to the MLA (with requests)," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that teachers should ensure quality education in schools. "Your duty is that there should be no slackness in your role. Leave the rest to us. Your duty is that education in schools is proper," he said.

Gehlot urged teachers to inculcate the right values among children. He said teachers had talked of transfer policy and that is a "serious issue".

"Give a suggestion on this to the minister. Transfer policy should be such that there is no heartburn," the Chief Minister said. He said people approached elected representatives for transfers who in turn put pressure on the minister.

Rajasthan Minister for School Education Govind Singh Dotasra later said any minor malpractice should be reported to him and that the Chief Minister wanted to indicate that people should not be forced to pay money. "This will be totally ended with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers under my and Chief Minister's leadership," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021