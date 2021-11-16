Left Menu

Scheme to bring govt programmes to people's doorstep launched in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:54 IST
Scheme to bring govt programmes to people's doorstep launched in J'khand
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asked people to take advantage of the ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar'' (Your Rights, Your Government, Your Door) scheme, a programme aimed at bringing government plans to the doorstep of beneficiaries, which was launched simultaneously at several panchayat areas of the state.

The scheme was announced by Soren on Jharkhand's Statehood Day on Monday.

''Your government is coming to your doorstep to provide you your rights... People in need would get the benefits of all welfare schemes in the state,'' Soren said.

People will be able to apply for various government plans such as ration cards and pension schemes and address their issues at camps set up in their locality instead of going to government offices.

The chief minister said such camps will be organised in areas under all the 4,351 panchayats and 50 civic bodies in the 24 districts of the state till December 28 when the JMM-led government will complete two years in office.

Besides ration cards and pension, information relating to Kisan credit cards, Covid-19 vaccination, Phulo Jhano Aashirwad Yojana under which women selling 'handia' (rice beer) are provided respectful means of livelihood will be available in the camps.

Deputy commissioners of various districts including Palamu, Hazaribag and Khunti said they organised the programmes in various panchayats and asked people to get their registrations done there so that they can proceed further to avail the benefits of various schemes.

The CM on Monday had announced 27 schemes and laid foundation stone for 31 schemes on the occasion of Statehood Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

