Left Menu

Fisheries business incubator launched in Gurugram at Rs 3.23 cr cost

At present, fish production is 130 lakh tonnes and export worth Rs 46,000 crore.Setting up this first of business incubation centre for fisheries in India is a step in this direction to achieve the ambitious goal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:14 IST
Fisheries business incubator launched in Gurugram at Rs 3.23 cr cost
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PRupala)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday launched the fisheries business incubator in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 3.23 crore to promote startups in this sector.

Rupala inaugurated the business incubator, known as LINAC- NCDC Fisheries Business Incubation Centre (LlFlC), at Gurugram in Haryana costing Rs 3.23 crore to nurture fisheries start-ups under real market-led conditions, an official statement said.

He said the incubation unit will provide handholding such as training, converting entrepreneurial ideas into business models and doling out seed money to the new as well as existing business entrepreneurs.

To begin with, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), an implementing agency for the LIFIC, has identified the first batch of 10 incubatees from four states including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Out of them, six are from newly-created Fish Farmers Producer Organizations with the support of the financial grant under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr L Murugan said enlisted various steps taken by the Centre for growth of this sector.

Fisheries is a sunrise industry in India, growing at 7 per cent rate annually. The prime minister has set a goal of 22 million tonnes of fish production and export to the tune of Rs one lakh crore by 2025. At present, fish production is 130 lakh tonnes and export worth Rs 46,000 crore.

''Setting up this first of business incubation centre for fisheries in India is a step in this direction to achieve the ambitious goal. We need to work on promotion of lots of innovation for startups, incentives and encourage cooperatives in the fisheries sector to achieve the targets," Union Fisheries Secretary Jatindra Nath Swain said.

Overall, there are around 30,000 cooperatives in the fisheries sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021