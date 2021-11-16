Rajasthan cuts VAT to reduce fuel prices by up to Rs 5 per litre

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday decided to reduce petrol price by Rs 4 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight.

''In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister's residence.

