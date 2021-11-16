LPAI chairman takes stock of situation before Kartarpur pilgrimage resumes

The Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) visited Dera Baba Nanak Integrated Check Post (ICP) before the scheduled reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Wednesday. Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra, Chairman of LPAI visited the ICP on Tuesday and held a meeting with other stakeholders like the Bureau of Immigration, Customs and Border Security Force (BSF) to felicitate the movement of pilgrims and their security.

The ICP was shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was locked for the last 20 months. A drill was done by all concerned departments to ensure the entire system is in place. A senior official said that pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to Covid protocols.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a visa-free 4.7-km corridor that connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter the Union Home Minister said, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community." "The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," added Shah. (ANI)

