Nadda thanks PM Modi for decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the decision to re-open the corridor for Shri Kartarpur Sahib, the holy place of Guru Nanak Devji," he said in a tweet.

Nadda said with this decision, Sikhs in every part of the world and devotees of Guru Nanak will be able to celebrate Prakash Parv with full devotion and enthusiasm. Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17.

He said the decision reflects the immense reverence of PM Modi-led government towards Guru Nanak Dev and the Sikh community. The movement of pilgrims through the Kartarpur corridor was suspended in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to India. (ANI)

