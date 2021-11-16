‘Task force’ to keep check on prices in Guwahati

The Assam government on Tuesday constituted a 'task force' to keep check on prices of essential food commodities in the state's largest city Guwahati, an official release said. The decision to form the special panel was taken by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass after a meeting with various stakeholders, including government officials and representatives of chambers of commerce and wholesalers and retailers of food items and vegetables, it added. After listening to government officials as well as traders on prices of essential goods, the minister announced setting up of the task force with representatives from various government agencies. It will have as members a magistrate and officials from police, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Assam State Agricultural Marketing Corporation and Veterinary department. The task force has been instructed by the minister to inspect the markets on a daily basis and ensure that prices of essential commodities are kept in check, the release added.

