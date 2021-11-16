Pak terrorist, associate killed in encounter in J-K's Srinagar

A Pakistani terrorist and his associate have been eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the police informed on Tuesday. The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from them.

According to the police, the killed terrorists has been identified as Haider alias Bilal Bhai, a foreign Pakistani terrorist, and his associate Amir Ahmad. "On a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 2RR and CRPF in the said area," the police said in a statement issued today.

"As the search party approached towards a room on the top floor of the building, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately towards the party which was retaliated. However, in the initial exchange of fire, both the individuals accompanying the search party received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. In the ensuing encounter, both the terrorists hiding in the room were eliminated and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," it said. The preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the killed Mudasir Ahmad was living on rent in the said building and was working as a terrorist associate and also running an illegal call centre. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, three magazines, six mobile phones, and equipments for running a call centre, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the police said.

The recoveries and other digital evidence indicated that a fake call centre was established to provide logistic support to the active terrorists, the police said. Investigations also revealed that the killed foreign terrorist Haider was involved in the recent brief shoot out at Jamalatta area of Srinagar and terrorist associate Mudasir Ahmad facilitated his escape from said spot to this rented location in a car, read the release.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigations from all angles have been initiated. (ANI)

