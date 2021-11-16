Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti demands judicial inquiry into J-K's Hyderpora encounter

Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:39 IST
Mehbooba Mufti demands judicial inquiry into J-K's Hyderpora encounter
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. She claimed that three civilians have been killed in the encounter that took place on Monday.

"We want a judicial inquiry into this incident. Strict punishment should be given to the guilty," said Mufti. The PDP chief further said, "It is unfortunate that three civilians were killed in the (Hyderpora) encounter. It has become a fashion to brand civilians killed in encounters as OGWs. They have no proof to show that they were Over Ground Workers (OGWs). Such incidents cause more anger among people against us."

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said, "BJP's strategy to solve Jammu and Kashmir issue by using military is totally wrong. If people of Jammu and Kashmir were to bow down, they would not have stood up to Pakistani attack in 1947." An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter. It further stated that the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021