Birsa Munda's grandson inaugurates 'Aadi Mahotsav'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sukhram Munda, grandson of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, on Tuesday inaugurated national tribal festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' here at Dilli Haat.

In a brief address after the inauguration, he urged the Centre to ensure that its initiative to educate members of the Scheduled Tribes and enable them to earn ''a good livelihood'' reaches every nook and corner of the country.

Sukhram Munda also expressed happiness over the central government declaring November 15 as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and honour the contributions of the members of the Scheduled Tribes to Indian history and culture.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda assured that his ministry will continue providing support to the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

Sukhram Munda, who came along with his family members from Khunti in Jharkhand, had been invited by the Tribal Affairs Ministry as a special guest to inaugurate the 'Aadi Mahotsav' organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED).

The 15-day festival comprises display and sale of tribal art and crafts, medicines, and cuisines and folk performances.

''This kind of initiatives should be reach far off villages in forest areas to help adivasis sell their produce at fair price and earn a good livelihood so that we live our life properly, give education to our children, buy clothes to cover our body,'' Sukhram Munda said.

He exhorted members of the Scheduled Tribes to join the government initiatives and ''work hard to do this work and earn money'' for a good livelihood and a better life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

