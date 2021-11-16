Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar takes responsibility of educating tribal children in MP village

Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the God of Cricket, arrived in Indore with his team on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:22 IST
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Atik Patel Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the God of Cricket, arrived in Indore with his team on Tuesday morning.

He then headed to Sister Nivedita School and Hostel that his foundation is building in association with an NGO namely 'Parivaar Education Society', in Sandalpur village of Dewas district and also visited Seva Kutir in Sewaniya village of Sehore district. Sachin Tendulkar Foundation is helping Seva Kutir school in Sehore and the under-construction school and hostel in Dewas, which is presently run by the NGO for the tribals.

The sporting icon is getting the school and hostel constructed in Dewas in memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar. While visiting both places, Sachin sought information from the CEO of Parivaar Education Society, Siddharth Parmar. Following this, he visited Shri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Seva Kutir, where education to children is provided with meals twice a day.

In Sewaniya village, children are provided education and two-time meals by the NGO at the Seva Kutir. Many such 'Seva Kutirs' are currently operational in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh, which were first established by founder of the NGO Vinayak Lohani in West Bengal. Sachin, who reached Sewaniya village in Sehore district, also talked to the children studying there and gave them autographs while posing for photographs with them. He also played cricket with the children of the village. The enthusiastic children looked elated and enjoyed their time with the cricket icon.

Speaking to ANI, Sachin said, "It is a great pleasure to come to Sandalpur and Sewaniya. We are helping to build a school and hostel in Sandalpur, about 2,300 students will be able to live and study here over a span of 10 years. The people of the Parivaar Education Society will help the children and shape their careers. At this stage they need guidance. Children aged between 4 and 16 years will be given proper guidance. Apart from this, there will be arrangements for food with a proper nutrition plan. They are the future of the country. India is the youngest average aged nation. It is our strength and we need to utilise it in a proper way to see good results in the forthcoming years." He further assured all possible help will be provided to children by him, his wife Anjali and his foundation.

While speaking to children, Sachin asked them about their aspirations, on which some children said that they want to become teacher, police personnel amongst other professions. The children who said that they want to become a teacher promised Sachin that they will return to this 'Seva Kutir' to teach other underprivileged children. "One should not forget their roots. Like someone is coming here to teach them, one day they will come here and teach the next generation. Like it is said, once you roll the ball, it picks up momentum and a little push needs to be given. With the promise of these children, a chain will be formed and it must not be broken," said Sachin.

"There are about 150 children who have dreams and we will support, give platforms so that they can become whoever they want to be," he added. (ANI)

