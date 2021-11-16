SKM holds state-level conference in Haryana's Jind

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday decided to hold marches on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, tractors and other vehicles across Haryana to strengthen and expand the farmers' protest against the central farm laws.

The decision was taken at a state-level conference of the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the agri laws, held in Jind.

A farmer leader said it was decided that the SKM would form committees at the village level to give a boost to the agitation.

He said the morcha asked its members to assemble outside the office of the Hansi superintendent of police on November 19 in large numbers.

Apart from this, it was decided that Chhotu Ram Jayanti Kisan-Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas would be observed on November 24, he said.

It was also decided at the conference that the number of farmers protesting the central laws at the state borders will be increased on November 26, and that a batch of 500 farmers would march towards Parliament on November 29, the SKM leader added.

More than 20 representatives of various farmer organisations participated in the conference.

