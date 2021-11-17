Birsa Munda's grandson inaugurates 'Aadi Mahotsav'

Sukhram Munda, grandson of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, on Tuesday inaugurated national tribal festival 'Aadi Mahotsav' here at Dilli Haat.

In a brief address after the inauguration, he urged the Centre to ensure that its initiative to educate members of the Scheduled Tribes and enable them to earn ''a good livelihood'' reaches every nook and corner of the country.

Sukhram Munda also expressed happiness over the central government declaring November 15 as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and honour the contributions of the members of the Scheduled Tribes to Indian history and culture.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda assured that his ministry will continue providing support to the members of the Scheduled Tribes.

Sukhram Munda, who arrived here with his family members from Khunti in Jharkhand, had been invited by the Tribal Affairs Ministry as a special guest to inaugurate the 'Aadi Mahotsav' organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED).

The 15-day festival comprises display and sale of tribal art and crafts, medicines, and cuisines and folk performances.

''This kind of initiatives should be reach far off villages in forest areas to help adivasis sell their produce at fair price and earn a good livelihood so that we live our life properly, give education to our children, buy clothes to cover our body,'' Sukhram Munda said.

He exhorted members of the Scheduled Tribes to join the government initiatives and ''work hard to do this work and earn money'' for a good livelihood and a better life.

In his address, the tribal affairs minister said Birsa Munda's grandson, in his brief speech, gave the formula for making India 'Shrestha Bharat'.

''In very few words, he has easily given a sutra (formula) for making 'Bharat' 'Shrestha Bharat','' he said.

The minister said his ministry is making efforts to build brands of the products made by the tribals and give them a right platform through Tribes India and TRIFED for their promotion.

While more than 52,000 Van Dhan Kendra have been set up, they are being given an organised shape through 3,000 clusters, he said.

''We must continue our efforts to support and hand hold the Scheduled Tribes, with sensitivity. Then, the fragrance of Samarth Bharat (a capable India) will start coming out and will spread from the far-flung villages and forest areas,'' the minister said.

