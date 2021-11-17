Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will reopen from today

Left Menu

The Corridor to Sikh Pilgrimage Kartarpur Sahib will reopen from today, as informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:02 IST
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara. Image Credit: ANI
The Corridor to Sikh Pilgrimage Kartarpur Sahib will reopen from today, as informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Shah took to Twitter and said, "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

"The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country," added Shah. The corridor was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The reopening of Kartarpur will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Alternatively, the devotees are visiting the shrine going via the Attari-Wagah border which requires a visa. Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Punjab recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested the reopening of the corridor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

