Delhi temp drops to 10 degrees celsius

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:25 IST
Representative iamge. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379. (ANI)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

