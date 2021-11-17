Delhi temp drops to 10 degrees celsius
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 07:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius.
In the meantime, Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Quality
- India Meteorological Department
- SAFAR
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell
After clean spell, air quality set to plummet in India's capital
Crackers, farm fires may push Delhi's air quality to 'severe' zone on Diwali: SAFAR
Delhi's air quality enters red zone first time this season
Air quality set to plummet in India's capital after clean spell