Explosion at oil pipeline in southern Iran, Tasnim reports
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:29 IST
An oil pipeline in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday because the infrastructure was old, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
The explosion created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas, Tasnim said.
