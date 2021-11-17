Left Menu

S.Africa's state power utility Eskom warns of increased risk of power cuts

South African state-owned power utility Eskom will implement power cuts from Wednesday until Saturday morning, Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said, citing failures at several of its power stations, including two new plants. The company, which supplies almost 90% of South Africa's electricity, said it would implement rotational power cuts, locally called load-shedding, from 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:13 IST
S.Africa's state power utility Eskom warns of increased risk of power cuts
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African state-owned power utility Eskom will implement power cuts from Wednesday until Saturday morning, Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said, citing failures at several of its power stations, including two new plants.

The company, which supplies almost 90% of South Africa's electricity, said it would implement rotational power cuts, locally called load-shedding, from 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Saturday. Eskom categorises the load-shedding as "Stage 2", meaning consumers could face two to fours hours of power cuts each day.

Eskom CEO had warned that the company saw an increased risk of power cuts in a tightly balanced system, as the firm turned to scarce diesel supplies to help keep emergency turbines running. De Ruyter said the utility was battling a total of unplanned load losses of some 14,444 megawatts (MW) or about a third of total installed capacity in Africa's most industrialised economy.

"It is disappointing that a new plant is not performing as it should and clearly that is indicative of the state of our new-build plants that they are not delivering as they should," he said of the latest breakdown, a boiler leak, at the new Kusile coal-fired power station. De Ruyter said a unit at the new Medupi coal-fired plant had also tripped, cutting out 720 MW, although the utility hoped to have it back online for the evening electricity peak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021