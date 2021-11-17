Belarus restricts oil supplies to Poland due to unscheduled maintenance

Belarusian oil pipeline operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba has restricted oil flows towards Poland for three days for unscheduled maintenance, the TASS news agency cited Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft as saying on Wednesday.

Repairs at one of the pipeline's lines began on Tuesday and the monthly target for oil supplies was not revised, TASS cited a Transneft spokesperson as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)