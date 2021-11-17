Left Menu

One in three of Indian workers has no intention of returning to office post-COVID pandemic: Survey

A recent survey revealed that nearly 1 in 3 (32 per cent) Indian workers have no intention of returning to the office post COVID-19 pandemic. Only 12 per cent of Indian workers are looking forward to stopping working from home and returning to the workplace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A recent survey revealed that nearly 1 in 3 (32 per cent) Indian workers have no intention of returning to the office post COVID-19 pandemic. Only 12 per cent of Indian workers are looking forward to stopping working from home and returning to the workplace. The survey named "Ding Global Prepaid Index (GPI)" included 6,250 respondents globally.

Interestingly, 39 per cent of respondents said they will be happy to return to a place of work, but only for a few days a week. The survey revealed that 52 per cent of Indians feel optimistic about the economy. This is higher than the global average.

India also scored higher than average on respondents feeling positive about their family income and employment situation. The survey also showed that overall, there is a correlation between countries with a high vaccination level and optimism about the economy, indicating a beneficial side-effect of India's immense vaccination effort.

The Ding Global Prepaid Index (GPI) is a bi-annual survey analyzing the prepaid market. The survey collected insights from 6,250 respondents from across Europe, Asia, and the Americas regarding their use of prepaid offerings, examining their attitudes, activities, and outlook for the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

