Op Hercules undertaken by Indian Air Force and Indian Army

The aim of this high-intensity airlift was to strengthen the logistics supply in the Northern sector and to augment winter stocking in the operational areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:03 IST
 The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command.
A joint airlift exercise, 'Op Hercules' was undertaken by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army on 15 November 2021. The aim of this high-intensity airlift was to strengthen the logistics supply in the Northern sector and to augment winter stocking in the operational areas.

The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command. The effort was a real-time demonstration of the inherent heavy-lift capability of the Indian Air Force, which has played a major role in ensuring the ability to quickly respond to any contingency during the past.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

