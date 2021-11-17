Op Hercules undertaken by Indian Air Force and Indian Army

A joint airlift exercise, 'Op Hercules' was undertaken by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army on 15 November 2021. The aim of this high-intensity airlift was to strengthen the logistics supply in the Northern sector and to augment winter stocking in the operational areas.

The platforms utilised for the airlift were C-17, IL-76 and An-32 aircraft, which took off from one of the forward bases of Western Air Command. The effort was a real-time demonstration of the inherent heavy-lift capability of the Indian Air Force, which has played a major role in ensuring the ability to quickly respond to any contingency during the past.

