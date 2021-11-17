Kremlin sees no politics at play in delay to Nord Stream 2 certification
The Kremlin on Wednesday said the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was a "complicated process" and that it did not see politics behind the decision by Germany's energy regulator to suspend the pipeline's approval process.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Swiss-based consortium behind Nord Stream 2, which would bring Russian gas into Europe, deals with requests from Germany's regulator in a timely fashion and that Russia must be patient.
