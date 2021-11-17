Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:50 IST
Sensex sheds 314 pts, Nifty ends below 17,900
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 314 points on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, and Kotak Bank.

The 30-share index ended 314.04 points or 0.52 percent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses for the second straight day. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 percent to 17,898.65.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 percent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Dr. Reddy's, and M&M.

On the other hand, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, and NTPC were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 percent to USD 81.69 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

