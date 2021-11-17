IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran on Monday - Iranian nuclear official
17-11-2021
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week, an Iranian official said on Wednesday, as Tehran and world powers prepare to resume talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.
"Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Monday," Iranian state media quoted the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)
