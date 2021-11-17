IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran on Monday - Iranian nuclear official

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week, an Iranian official said on Wednesday, as Tehran and world powers prepare to resume talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

"Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Monday," Iranian state media quoted the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

