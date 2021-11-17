Iran still denying inspectors 'essential' access to workshop -IAEA report

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has still not had access to re-install surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran, though that is essential to reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the agency said in a report on Wednesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have also continued to be "subjected to excessively invasive physical searches by security officials at nuclear facilities in Iran", a second quarterly report issued on Wednesday said, after diplomats said such incidents had happened at the Natanz nuclear site.

