ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 51500 model Rs 50000 New Supari : Rs 37500 to Rs 42500 model Rs 40500 Koka : Rs 32000 to Rs 37500 model Rs 35000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 25000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 18000 model Rs 15000.

