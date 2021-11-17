IAEA does not know whether Iran workshop operating - diplomat
The U.N. nuclear watchdog is unable to tell whether Iran's centrifuge-parts workshop at the TESA Karaj complex, to which Iran is not granting the agency's inspectors access, is operational, a senior diplomat said on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that production resumed months ago at the workshop, which was hit by apparent sabotage in June.
One of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras there was destroyed in the attack and Iran subsequently removed the rest. Iran has blamed Israel for the sabotage.
