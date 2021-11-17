Queen Elizabeth shown standing and smiling at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth, who missed a Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back, was shown standing and smiling at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
The queen, 95, is the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch.
