2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama have been arrested during a joint Naka checking on Wednesday. The police have also recovered two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat. "Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police and security forces. Two LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police and security forces during joint Naka checking. Two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday, the police said. Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam. (ANI)

