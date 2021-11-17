Man attacked by wild bear in JK's Udhampur

An 18-year-old was injured in an attack by a wild bear in forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The boy, belonging to the nearby Panchari village, was passing through the forest belt when he was attacked by a bear, they said.

Local people rushed to the area after hearing his cries and rescued him, they said, adding he was hospitalised with multiple injuries.

