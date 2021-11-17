Left Menu

Man attacked by wild bear in JK's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:31 IST
Man attacked by wild bear in JK's Udhampur
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old was injured in an attack by a wild bear in forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The boy, belonging to the nearby Panchari village, was passing through the forest belt when he was attacked by a bear, they said.

Local people rushed to the area after hearing his cries and rescued him, they said, adding he was hospitalised with multiple injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021